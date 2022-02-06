NC DHHS Flu
SC House OKs higher fines for passing stopped school buses

The bill approved on a 101-8 vote Wednesday also gives the state Education Superintendent the...
The bill approved on a 101-8 vote Wednesday also gives the state Education Superintendent the power to move a bus stop if she thinks it is in a dangerous location.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House has approved a bill that increases the penalties for passing a stopped school bus and requires all buses to have longer stop sign arms to extend across a lane of traffic.

The bill approved on a 101-8 vote Wednesday also gives the state Education Superintendent the power to move a bus stop if she thinks it is in a dangerous location.

The proposal now heads to the Senate.

The current minimum fine for passing a stopped school bus is $500.

The bill increases the minimum fine to $1,000 for a first offense and $2,500 for later offenses.

It will cost more than $10 million to buy new, longer stop arms for all school buses.

