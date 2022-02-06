NC DHHS Flu
No. 9 Duke rolls past UNC in Coach K’s Chapel Hill finale

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman A.J. Griffin scored a season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Duke roll past rival North Carolina 87-67 in retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final visit to Chapel Hill.

The Blue Devils shot 58% and took all of the drama out of the renewal of the famed rivalry early in both halves, both in building a big lead and then stretching it back out after the Tar Heels had made a run to climb back in it.

Brady Manek scored 21 points to lead the Tar Heels in first-year coach Hubert Davis’ head-coaching debut in the rivalry.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

