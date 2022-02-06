Leigh Brock: Nice Sunday leads to a First Alert Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Soak up the sun while it lasts because clouds and showers return for Monday.

Today - sunny and cool

Showers/ winter mix Monday

Then dry and mild this week

If you liked yesterday, you’re sure to like today too. There will be plenty of sun with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase tonight, and lows will drop close to freezing.

The overnight low will play the biggest part in our Monday morning forecast. That will determine what type of precipitation we will get.

Precipitation chances (First Alert Weather)

Right now, it looks like the best bet for Charlotte will be for the temperature to barely drop to freezing but then we rise back above it by the time the precipitation kick in. That would mean just showers fall. In the foothills, there’s a little better chance for a light wintry mix in the morning.

The mountains may be just out of reach of all of it this time. The best news is that the precipitation looks to be light - with less than a tenth of an inch falling all day.

The First Alert is out to give you a heads up that there is the POSSIBILITY of a light wintry mix. Tune in to Al Conklin and I starting at 4:30 a.m. on Monday to make sure the temperature is holding at 32 degrees or above where you are.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

The rest of the week looks pretty quiet. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the low to mid-50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the low 60s.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

