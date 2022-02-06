“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The South Fork Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, Captain Phillip Connor, who died on Friday from COVID complications.

Captain Connor, 52, of Lincolnton, had over 10 plus years of service that included serving as a Building and Grounds Captain, on the Board of Directors, and a Department Secretary.

“He will leave behind a legacy,” South Fork FD assistant fire chief Isaiah Herndon said. “He was a brother, a son, a father and friend to so many and will be greatly missed by our department.”

Connor was also a manager of Southside Lawn Care and a veteran of the Air Force. He is survived by his daughter, sister, niece and nephew, and companion.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at Long Shoals Wesleyan Church. A procession will take Captain Connor from Warlicks Funeral home off Dave Warlick drive to South Fork Fire station and to the Long Shoals Wesleyan Church.

