First Alert: Chances for rain return Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will stay clear and cold. Low temperatures will range from the teens in the mountains to the lower 20s in the piedmont.

Clear and cold Saturday night

Sunshine and near 50 degrees on Sunday

First Alert: A good chance for rain on Monday

Expect another beautiful day on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. On Monday, an area of low pressure will move up the coast of Florida and come close enough to the Carolina coast to bring some showers into our area, off-and-on throughout the day. With the cloud cover and the rain, temperatures will be held down in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

High pressure will settle in across the southeast for Tuesday and Wednesday. From the mountains to the piedmont, we’ll see mostly sunny and dry conditions with highs in the 50s.

On Thursday and Friday, we’ll continue to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Next Saturday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the lower 60s.

Have a great weekend!

