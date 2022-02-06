Butler, Adebayo lead Heat past frustrated Hornets 104-86

NC DHHS Flu
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fourth straight loss 104-86.

Tyler Herro added 19 points behind five 3-pointers for Miami, which scored 27 points off 20 Charlotte turnovers while holding the Hornets to 38.4% shooting from the floor.

Terry Rozier had 16 points and Miles Bridges had 15 points for Charlotte.

The Hornets fell to 1-9 on the second night of back-to-backs. Miami outscored Charlotte 35-8 in the third quarter to take control.

