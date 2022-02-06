NC DHHS Flu
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman

Missing Ashe County woman
Missing Ashe County woman(Ashe County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for over a week.

Sandra G. Sheets, 54, was last seen on Jan. 27 on Water Tank Road in West Jefferson, N.C. She is believed to be traveling in a silver 2005 Ford Escape.

Sheets is 5-feet-tall, has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office asks if you believe to have seen her, to contact them at 336-846-5600.

