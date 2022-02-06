Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a 1-year-old girl in Mint Hill.

According to NCDPS, The Mint Hill Police Department is searching for Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.

She is described as approximately 2 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animals.

Authorities say the alleged abductor is 39-year-old Jeremy Scott Lemmond. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lemmond was last seen at a home on Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill.

Authorities believe they are headed in an unknown direction of travel in a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Mint Hill Police Dept immediately at (704) 889-2231, or call 911 or *HP.

