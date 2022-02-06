NC DHHS Flu
18 people rescued from piece of floating ice on Lake Erie

18 people rescued from ice floe
18 people rescued from ice floe(WTVG)
By Josh Croup and Delaney Ruth
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - 18 people have been rescued after being stuck out on a floating piece of ice on Lake Erie, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard also adds that no one was injured.

A press release from the Coast Guard says rescue efforts began around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon after an Air Station Detroit helicopter noticed a group of people stuck on an ice floe, with several ATVS looking for a way back to land.

The helicopter lowered its rescue swimmer and began hoisting people off of the ice while Station Marblehead’s airboat made its way to the scene.

Seven people were rescued by helicopter, four were rescued by the Coast Guard’s airboat, and the remaining seven were transported to shore by a Good Samaritan with an airboat.

Emergency medical services were standing by but were not needed.

The Coast Guard adds that anyone who seeks recreational opportunities on the ice to “take precautions, not chances.”

Lt. j.g. Jeremiah Schiessel from Coast Guard Sector Detroit said, “There’s no such thing as safe ice, but people can mitigate their risks. Always be sure to tell someone where you’re going and when you suspect to be back. Great Lakes ice is unpredictable, and conditions can change fast.”

13abc first learned about this when the Coast Guard tweeted this:

The National Weather Service on Saturday warned of the possibility of drifting ice.

“Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice,” the NWS Cleveland office warned Saturday.

Sattelite images Sunday revealed ice chunks drifting away from the shoreline.

