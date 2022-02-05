Welfare check leads to community coming together to help rebuild woman’s home in South Carolina

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A community is coming together to help a disabled woman in need.

What started out as a simple welfare check has bonded one South Carolina community. It all started on a rainy day much like the one Friday.

”Rain was pouring in and I panicked,” says Nancy Mackins.

A tree branch had fallen through Mackins’ roof breaking through to her bedroom. That day, Mackins did what she knew best, called her brother.

”I didn’t know what to do. I don’t get around well on my leg so I didn’t know how to stop it,” Mackins said. ”He called the Clover Police Department to come and check on me.”

That is where Mackins met Officer Chris Grigg.

”A limb had fallen on the house and he wasn’t sure if she was ok,” Officer Grigg said.

Officer Grigg responded to the welfare check seeing a big hole left inside her home.

”We met Ms. Nancy and she was distraught. Both physically and emotionally she was crying and she was upset,” Grigg said.

Grigg did what he could to keep the rain out of the house. He says he used towels to pile up over her soaked walls. He also tried to keep more rain out with a tarp over the roof.

However, he wanted to do more. After getting off his shift, Grigg says he kept thinking about Mackins and being there for her.

”I just felt helpless,” Grigg said. ”I was like I’ve got to do something.”

That something went way beyond just fixing the hole in the roof.

After visiting Mackins the second time he realized he could do much more for her in her entire home. Grigg got in touch with Annette Abouissa to get the wheels rolling.

”The house was kind of like disrepair,” Grigg said.

Cabinets in the kitchen were falling apart, the bedrooms needed new flooring and other areas that could be helped.

”He told me he said well I’m gonna get in touch with some people are we’re gonna see what we can do to help you out,” Mackins said.

It was above and beyond what Mackins thought.

She has a new HVAC system donated by Charlotte Mechanical - a $7,500 donation. They also have new flooring in the bedrooms also donated.

Another officer, Officer Eric Sims, completed a new deck that is much safer for Mackins. And they are nowhere near done fixing up her home. All things installed by volunteers.

“It is a very rewarding feeling to get to know Ms. Nancy,” Bo Legg, newly elected councilmember, said.

”Officer Grigg called me and he started explaining the situation to me and before he could say anything further I said I’ll be right over to help. And it was a blessing for me to help,” Sims said.

Mackins is the one who feels blessed in this situation.

”God answered prayer you know? He sent angels in the form of them to help me,” Mackins said.

And as Grigg, other officers, and community members work hand-in-hand to bring this house back, Mackins thanks her steady faith for bringing the new family she is come to know.

”Law enforcement can do so much for the community and sometimes that’s just what we need,” says Grigg.

”I just don’t know how to thank them for all that they’ve done for all that they are doing. You know I feel so blessed. I feel so humble. And I love them all. I love them all,” says Mackins.

The community has come together with a lot of donated supplies but there is still a way people can support this effort. The link has the Gofundme page set up for Ms. Nancy where people can get updates and help the officers and community continue their goal to bring Mackins house up to par.

