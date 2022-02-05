NC DHHS Flu
WATCH: Woman captures rare video of colorful octopus at South Carolina beach

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say it happened on North...
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say it happened on North Myrtle Beach last week when Heather Leon and her mother were walking along the water’s edge.(SCDNR)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman and her daughter caught a rare and colorful sight at a beach in South Carolina recently.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say it happened on North Myrtle Beach last week when Heather Leon and her mother were walking along the water’s edge and encountered a common Atlantic octopus that was resting in shallow water.

According to DNR officials, the woman captured video the moment it swam away with a “graceful flourish.”

“Native to our waters but rarely seen inshore, the octopus may have been warming itself in the sunny pool,” DNR officials said.

“It was truly a once in a lifetime experience, and I’m so grateful,” Leon said.

