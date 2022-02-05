NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois

Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening.(Kentucky State Police)
By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Kentucky State Police confirmed four young boys taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening have been located safe and unharmed in Illinois.

An Amber Alert was initially activated for the four children on Friday evening.

According to a release, 32-year-old Richard Samual Gray allegedly murdered his girlfriend around 5 p.m. and left the victim’s residence with four boys.

A neighbor told police they witnessed Gray take the four children, load them in a Jeep and flee the scene. Gray’s relationship with the children is unknown.

Police say the suspect is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 WAVE/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
Officers are investigating an early morning shooting around the Sharonridge apartments in south...
Police investigating after shots fired at Charlotte apartment complex
Huntersville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose...
Help needed identifying woman whose remains were found in shallow grave behind Huntersville home
Brianna Stephenson was sitting in her car at the traffic light on Tuckaseegee Road at Freedom...
Murder charge dropped in case of 19-year-old girl shot to death at Charlotte traffic light in 2020
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby

Latest News

The school resource officer and administration searched the student’s backpack and the weapon...
Officials seize Airsoft gun from student at middle school in Iredell County
Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter...
Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president
Charlotte’s police department is offering $6,000 for information about the unsolved murder of...
CMPD offers $6,000 for information about 2021 murder of Michael Camp
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned