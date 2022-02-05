Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning traffic stop in Lincolnton turned deadly after Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was drug by a car and its driver shot before hitting a tree.

Officials say deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop of a 2001 Honda Accord at the 1700 block of Woolie Road about 12:19 a.m.

The suspect tried to use the car to escape, dragging a deputy through a field. The driver’s side door was open, and the deputy shot his service weapon, hitting the suspect.

The deputy was then thrown from the car, which kept moving until it hit a tree.

The suspect died at the scene, despite aid rendered by deputies on-scene.

“This is a tragic event for both the family of the suspect and officers involved in the incident,” read a statement released by the department.

His name has not yet been released, but deputies say the suspect is a 38-year-old white male who had outstanding warrants and a lengthy criminal history.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has body-worn camera footage from the incident. The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation. In the meantime, the deputy was placed on administrative leave.

The name of the suspect is being withheld, pending family notification.

