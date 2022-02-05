Sunny and chilly weekend, with a First Alert for Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry and chilly air will move into the Carolinas this weekend, leading to plenty of sunshine, yet below-average temperatures. A First Alert has been issued for Monday, with the chance for rain to a wintry mix.

Mostly sunny weekend, yet have your winter coat.

First Alert Monday: Rain to a wintry mix develops.

Dry and seasonable for mid to late next week.

Rain showers will diminish Friday night as cold and drier air moves in. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the lower 30s for the piedmont, and upper teens in the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies return for Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s for the piedmont, with lower 30s in the mountains.

Sunday will start off with frigid morning low temperatures in the lower 20s for the piedmont, and upper teens in the mountains. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected, with upper 40s in the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday, with the chance for rain to a wintry mix. A coastal low pressure system will move up the Southeast U.S. coast during the day Monday, bringing rain chances to the piedmont, and the chance for a wintry mix in the foothills and mountains. Temperatures will remain cold for Monday, with morning lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate back into the 50s for Tuesday, and stay in the 50s for the remainder of next week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

