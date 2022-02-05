NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SC Senate medical marijuana debate stretches to third week

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in...
South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in the state on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Davis has been fighting for a floor debate on his proposal for seven years. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The debate over whether to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina is extending into a third week in the state Senate starting Tuesday.

A Republican leader is telling his colleagues to plan for late nights next week to bring the issue to a vote.

The bill has been the only major item debated by the Senate since Jan. 26 — over five legislative days.

Sen. Tom Davis has detailed what he called the conservative nature of his nearly 60-page proposal, including banning the smoking of the drug.

Opponents have pointed out their opposition stems from concerns that medical marijuana would open the door to legalizing recreational use of the drug.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
Brianna Stephenson was sitting in her car at the traffic light on Tuckaseegee Road at Freedom...
Murder charge dropped in case of 19-year-old girl shot to death at Charlotte traffic light in 2020
Officers are investigating an early morning shooting around the Sharonridge apartments in south...
Police investigating after shots fired at Charlotte apartment complex
The North Carolina Supreme Court is striking down the redrawn legislative and congressional...
NC Supreme Court rules legislative and congressional maps as unconstitutional gerrymanders
An early morning traffic stop in Lincolnton turned deadly after Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy...
Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Honoring Leigh Brock on National Weatherperson's Day
Happy National Weatherperson's Day to WBTV's Leigh Brock
Celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Golden Cow Creamery
Celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Golden Cow Creamery
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline test the Stainless Steel Butter Wheel
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline test the Stainless Steel Butter Wheel