Officials seize Airsoft gun from student at middle school in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials seized an Airsoft gun from a student at a middle school in Iredell Count on Friday afternoon.

The Airsoft gun was seized from a middle school student on the campus of Third Creek Middle School.

Officials say the weapon was found when administration received a tip regarding a possible gun on campus.

The school resource officer and administration searched the student’s backpack and the weapon was found.

Third Creek Middle School administration is working with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The minor has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

“It is imperative that we create a safe environment for our students and staff. Anyone who poses a threat to any Iredell-Statesville Schools campus will be disciplined and receive consequences to the fullest extent of the law,” Superintendent Jeff James said. “We are thankful for the quick action of the school administration and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.”

