Love hits late FTs, Cavs edge Hornets 102-101 in wild finish

Charlotte Hornets Logo(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-101 on Friday night following a wild fourth quarter.

Jarrett Allen had a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds and Love had 22 of his 25 points in the second half as the Cavaliers overcame a bizarre technical foul on bench player Ed Davis with 4:44 left in the fourth.

Things got strange when Davis, who was on the Cavs’ bench in warmups and never played in the game, interfered with Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt by swatting at the ball, apparently thinking the play was over.

Replays was awarded a made 3-pointer and made the technical for a 4-point play.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

