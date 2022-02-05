NC DHHS Flu
Leigh Brock: Sunny weekend but more winter weather is possible Monday

For the first time in about a month, there’s no winter weather to slow your weekend down.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend will be sunny and cool but get ready for another First Alert on Monday. There could be some winter weather for a time.

  • Quiet weekend
  • Highs in the 40s
  • First Alert for Monday

The weekend has arrived! For the first time in about a month, there’s no winter weather to slow you down. Skies will be sunny, and it will be cool. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday is a different story. It will be a cool, gray day with showers possible at any time. The biggest concern will be for possible winter weather in the morning. Precipitation will be here before temperatures are safely above freezing. That means a winter mix is possible.

First Alert Futurecast
First Alert Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Right now, it’s hard to tell exactly what type of precipitation will reach the ground but freezing rain isn’t off the table. It looks to be light, but any amount of freezing rain causes trouble. We will be able to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer. Highs will eventually reach the mid-40s in the afternoon.

The rest of the week will be mainly dry and milder. Highs will be in the mid-50s most of the week.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

