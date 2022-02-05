NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Delta’s CEO repeats call for ‘no-fly’ list from Justice Department

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing...
In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing prosecution of such travelers.(Source: Delta Air Lines)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The CEO of Delta Air Lines is asking the Justice Department to create a no-fly list for passengers convicted of unruly behavior.

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing prosecution of such travelers.

He asks the department to ban passengers from flying on commercial carriers if they’re convicted of illegal behavior on a flight.

Right now, a “no-fly” list only exists for preventing terrorism.

The Federal Aviation Administration says last year was the worst on record for rowdy passengers.

Driving the increase, are passengers who become aggressive with flight attendants over mask requirements.

Bastian’s letter comes the same week Delta kicked off two passengers who were unruly on an Atlanta-bound flight.

President Joe Biden has asked the Justice Department to address the rise of violence on airplanes.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a “no-fly” list for unruly passengers should be on the table.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
Officers are investigating an early morning shooting around the Sharonridge apartments in south...
Police investigating after shots fired at Charlotte apartment complex
Huntersville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose...
Help needed identifying woman whose remains were found in shallow grave behind Huntersville home
Brianna Stephenson was sitting in her car at the traffic light on Tuckaseegee Road at Freedom...
Murder charge dropped in case of 19-year-old girl shot to death at Charlotte traffic light in 2020
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby

Latest News

Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois
The school resource officer and administration searched the student’s backpack and the weapon...
Officials seize Airsoft gun from student at middle school in Iredell County
Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter...
Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president
Charlotte’s police department is offering $6,000 for information about the unsolved murder of...
CMPD offers $6,000 for information about 2021 murder of Michael Camp