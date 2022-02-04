‘We are working hard to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else’: Family spokesperson talks about honoring legacy of Cheslie Kryst

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For communications executive Latoya Evans, Cheslie Kryst was a friend before she was a client. Evans, chief communications officer of the LEPR Agency, a Charlotte-based public relations and marketing firm, said she met Kryst through the pageant industry several years ago.

“Her personality was sunshine. It was gold,” said Evans in an interview with WBTV Thursday evening.

On Sunday, Kryst’s family announced that the former Miss USA 2019 had died at the age of 30. Police said Kryst was pronounced dead outside of a building in midtown Manhattan Sunday morning.

Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North Carolina. She was also an entrepreneur, a host on EXTRA and an attorney.

Evans said she was shocked to learn the news. She said they had just spoken last Friday and were supposed to be meeting this week.

On Wednesday, Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, released a powerful statement explaining that her daughter was dealing with high-functioning depression and hid it from everyone, including her and only told her shortly before her death.

“No one saw this coming. As I said, there were no signs,” said Evans. “There’s lots of comments on social media that said ‘look for the signs, check on your strong friends’, and in this case, this was a very unique situation. There were no signs because Cheslie didn’t want us to see any signs. She didn’t want anyone to worry. She never wanted to be a burden to anyone. She always wanted to bring joy and happiness and she did that up until the end of her life.”

Evans said it may be difficult for some to understand high-functioning depression, but it’s important to remember that those who are in the limelight need support too.

“She was always smiling and those are the people who give so much to us, but we have to be very mindful to make sure that we continue to support and pour into those persons,” said Evans.

Evans said that Kryst’s family is tremendously thankful for all the support they’ve received since her passing. She said the family is also grateful for all the memories people have been sharing.

“I’ve heard dozens of stories in the past few days and that’s how her legacy will live on and we are working hard to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” said Evans.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

