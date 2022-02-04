Transformer fire causes Lake Norman High to dismiss early, closes Doolie Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at Lake Norman High School were dismissed Friday morning because of a nearby transformer fire.

The fire is on Doolie Road in Mooreville, the same road as the high school.

Students were dismissed between 9:15-9:30 a.m. Car riders were taken by bus to Lakeshore Elementary School.

Traffic is closed on Doolie Road until power can be cut to the line. Duke Energy will reinforce the pole.

