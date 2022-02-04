NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Transformer fire causes Lake Norman High to dismiss early, closes Doolie Road

Traffic is closed on Doolie Road until power can be cut to the line.
Lake Norman High School was dismissed early due to a nearby transformer fire.
Lake Norman High School was dismissed early due to a nearby transformer fire.(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at Lake Norman High School were dismissed Friday morning because of a nearby transformer fire.

The fire is on Doolie Road in Mooreville, the same road as the high school.

Students were dismissed between 9:15-9:30 a.m. Car riders were taken by bus to Lakeshore Elementary School.

Traffic is closed on Doolie Road until power can be cut to the line. Duke Energy will reinforce the pole.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a shopping center in south Charlotte for a Wednesday night fire.
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

The first-degree murder charge against Christopher Chisholm was dropped almost two years after...
Murder charge dropped in 2020 drive-by that killed woman in intersection
Longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough is stepping aside from her elected...
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
“This is probably the most complex project the Uralkali Haas F1 Team has dealt with to-date for...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team unveils new car for 2022
Officers are investigating an early morning shooting around the Sharonridge apartments in south...
Police investigating after shots fired at Charlotte apartment complex