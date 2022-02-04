Sumter Police: Parents arrested after infant showed signs of abuse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The parents of a 2-week-old baby were arrested after the baby showed signs of abuse, according to officials.

The Sumter Police Department announced the arrest of Athena Elizabeth Hall, 18, and her husband Gustavo Miguel Martinez, 19. Both are charged on Wednesday with unlawful neglect of a child and were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The couple brought the infant to Prisma Health Toumey Hospital on January 25 after she began showing signs of physical distress, according to police. The infant was transferred to a children’s hospital in Columbia, where she received further treatment and a full evaluation of her condition was performed.

Officers were told that a medical specialist found bruising, brain hemorrhaging and other injuries.

After an investigation, both parents were placed in custody and charged, according to police.

