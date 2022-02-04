Staff shortage forces S.C. school district to get creative with pizza, pancakes days for lunch

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chick-fil-A and Dominos for school lunch used to be only for special occasions.

But a shortage of lunch staff has one South Carolina school district getting creative with lunches just to keep students fed.

The Lancaster School District recently did a report that called cafeteria staff a critical vacancy and is seeing how that’s affecting schools here in Indian Land.

In the last week and a half, Indian Land Elementary School was short-staffed five times.

Inside Domino’s Pizza in Indian Land, Will Guthrie stacks boxes as he is getting ready for the dinner rush, but just last week, he was dealing with a much bigger, unexpected rush.

”It is a little stressful because most of us have to come in like two hours before we’re supposed to,” Guthrie says.

At 9 a.m. one day, this shop got a delivery call far beyond expected - Indian Land Elementary School needed dozens and dozens of pizzas to feed their students.

”Whole day we were just making pizzas, making pizzas trying to get them done,” Guthrie explains.

Back at Indian Land Elementary - the cafeteria was empty because many cafeteria workers were out due to COVID-19.

”It was surprising because all the cafeteria ladies were gone and they couldn’t have school. They weren’t going to be able to have school because they didn’t have anybody to serve lunch for the schools,” Guthrie says.

It is just one of several schools that have experienced staff shortages in the last two weeks.

Chief Operating Officer Lydia Quinn says the main issue is COVID-19 and just not having enough people to replace someone on quarantine.

A recent report says Lancaster County School District lost over 130 food services workers in the last four years. It lost 15 just last semester and there were almost 30 cafeteria positions open across the district at the time of the report.

”The schools, the teachers, the parents, the kids everybody’s been real flexible with us, working with us. But the main goal is to make sure we keep schools open,” Quinn says.

Indian Land Elementary is not the only school in the district feeling the lunch strain. Parents say Harrisburg Elementary and Indian Land Middle School are also experiencing it.

”Ultimate goal is making sure we keep schools open, keep kids in school,” Quinn says.

Quinn says the alternative lunches have been working and it is necessary as the district continues to grapple with staffing and COVID-19.

”You can put substitutes in classrooms or have people work from home but you can’t have cafeteria workers working from home,” she explains.

This has happened with at least five schools, but Quinn says it did not last more than a day or two.

The plan to keep these pizza and pancake lunches at bay is like everywhere else you turn - hiring.

”As time has gone on and staffing has gotten more and more difficult it’s not as easy,” Quinn says.

Quinn says none of this would be possible if it were not for the businesses in the Lancaster County area stepping up to help them get those students fed.

She says they are in the process of interviewing, hiring and training as many qualified people as they can.

