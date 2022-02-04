NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights

Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.(Southwest)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The booze is back on Southwest Airlines flights.

At least it will be Feb. 16.

The airline reduced beverage offerings during the pandemic, just stocking sodas, juice and coffee.

But soon flights will have beer, wine and liquor for sale. They’ll also have more non-alcoholic drinks for free.

Southwest says customers can use their 2020 and 2021 drink coupons through this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a shopping center in south Charlotte for a Wednesday night fire.
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

A deputy in Colorado is being hailed as a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from a...
WATCH: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning vehicle
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke was ‘executed’ by Minneapolis police
A property owned by City View Terraces is facing foreclosure. WBTV was there on Thursday as a...
WBTV Investigation finds more foreclosure notices hanging over contractor
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron