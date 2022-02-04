Police investigating after shots fired at Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a Charlotte apartment complex early Friday morning after shots were fired into an apartment.

Officers went to Sharonridge Apartments off Sharon Oaks Lane around 3:37 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

#BREAKING @CMPD officers have blocked off Sharon Rd. W near Riverbirch Dr. We’re still waiting to hear more details from police but I’m seeing NUMEROUS markers on the ground (around :08 sec mark below). You’ll likely need to make detours if you’re headed this way. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/O1CBZd9kqS — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) February 4, 2022

Witnesses told police several gunshots were heard, but no suspects were identified.

They found an apartment with one bullet hole in it.

The investigation caused Sharon Road West at Riverbirch Drive to be shut down for part of Friday morning.

This is an active investigation. Check back with WBTV.com as this situation develops.

