NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police investigating after shots fired at Charlotte apartment complex

No injuries were reported
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a Charlotte apartment complex early Friday morning after shots were fired into an apartment.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a Charlotte apartment complex early Friday morning after shots were fired into an apartment.

Officers went to Sharonridge Apartments off Sharon Oaks Lane around 3:37 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Witnesses told police several gunshots were heard, but no suspects were identified.

They found an apartment with one bullet hole in it.

The investigation caused Sharon Road West at Riverbirch Drive to be shut down for part of Friday morning.

This is an active investigation. Check back with WBTV.com as this situation develops.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a shopping center in south Charlotte for a Wednesday night fire.
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

Police investigating shooting into Charlotte apartment
Police investigating shooting into Charlotte apartment
COVID-19 no longer surging, daily cases fall
COVID-19 no longer surging, daily cases fall
When can children stop wearing masks in school?
When can children stop wearing masks in school?
Steps to improve your heart health
Steps to improve your heart health