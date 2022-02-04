Police investigating after shots fired at Charlotte apartment complex
No injuries were reported
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a Charlotte apartment complex early Friday morning after shots were fired into an apartment.
Officers went to Sharonridge Apartments off Sharon Oaks Lane around 3:37 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Witnesses told police several gunshots were heard, but no suspects were identified.
They found an apartment with one bullet hole in it.
The investigation caused Sharon Road West at Riverbirch Drive to be shut down for part of Friday morning.
This is an active investigation. Check back with WBTV.com as this situation develops.
