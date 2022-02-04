NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at gas station near Georgia interstate; parents charged

Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a...
Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a 9-month-old child.(Warner Robins Police Department)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have arrested a couple accused of killing their 9-month-old child.

The Warner Robins Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a Buc-ee’s convenience store near Interstate 75 on Sunday after receiving a report that a child was not breathing.

The infant was transported to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to Atlanta to be treated, but the child died Friday.

Investigators determined there were injuries on the child that were signs of present and past abuse.

Police charged 40-year-old Christopher Palmer of New York and 26-year-old Shelly Rooks of Georgia with felony murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Rooks claimed that the child was injured after being dropped while getting a bath, police said.

The two are being held in the Peach County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a shopping center in south Charlotte for a Wednesday night fire.
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

A deputy in Colorado is being hailed as a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from a...
WATCH: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning vehicle
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke was ‘executed’ by Minneapolis police
A property owned by City View Terraces is facing foreclosure. WBTV was there on Thursday as a...
WBTV Investigation finds more foreclosure notices hanging over contractor
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron