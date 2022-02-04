Paitin Fields’ uncle charged in her murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The uncle of Paitin Fields has been charged in her murder.

During a news conference Friday, Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler said that David Wesley Prevatte has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sex offense with child by adult in the case.

Prevatte was taken into custody in by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana and is awaiting extradition.

“This has been an ongoing investigation and I am extremely proud of the effort that has been put into this investigation by my personnel,” Cutler said. “I also would like to express my thanks to Sheriff Craig Webre and his staff in Lafourche Parish for assisting our investigators with taking Prevatte into custody.”

“Today’s arrest is the culmination of years of hard work,” District Attorney Ben David said.

It was more than four years after Fields’ death before someone was charged with the child’s murder.

The 5-year-old was rushed to Pender Memorial Hospital on Nov. 13, 2017, and was unconscious as she entered the emergency department, according to an autopsy report. She was later transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where an exam revealed evidence of a sexual assault.

She died three days later on Nov. 16, 2017. The autopsy report concluded that Fields was strangled and was the victim of sexual abuse.

David Prevatte (LAFOURCHE PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

Prevatte was publicly named as a suspect in her murder on June 22, 2018, when he was charged with threatening the life of the lead investigator in the case.

At the time, Prevatte was in the Pender County Jail on unrelated charges which he ultimately pleaded guilty to. He was released from prison in January 2020 after serving approximately ten months.

In a jailhouse interview, Prevatte denied killing Paitin. He acknowledged that he was the one who found Paitin unresponsive and apparently seizing the morning she was taken to the hospital, but said his innocence was demonstrated by his rendering aid to the child.

