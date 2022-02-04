North Carolina man accused of Capitol Hill bomb threat may avoid trial

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The federal case against a North Carolina man accused of making bomb threats on Capitol Hill may be heading for a resolution.

Floyd Ray Roseberry is charged with threatening to use a device of mass destruction, and threats to use explosive materials.

Prosecutors say Roseberry drove up from North Carolina in August 2021 and threatened to set off explosives near the Library of Congress. There was an hours-long standoff with police before Roseberry surrendered peacefully. Prosecutors allege, during the standoff, the suspect took to social media about his frustrations with Democratic leaders in D.C., including President Joe Biden.

Friday, Roseberry’s public defender and a Department of Justice prosecutor told a federal judge they’re working toward a plea deal which would avoid a trial.

Roseberry’s public defender also asked the judge for another 45 days to gather mental health records to help in forming a plea deal. Court documents show Roseberry’s mental health is a central issue in this case.

Back in September, the federal court ruled Roseberry is competent to stand trial. At the same hearing, he pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges against him.

The next hearing in this case is set for March 21.

