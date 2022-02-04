NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

North Carolina man accused of Capitol Hill bomb threat may avoid trial

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The federal case against a North Carolina man accused of making bomb threats on Capitol Hill may be heading for a resolution.

Floyd Ray Roseberry is charged with threatening to use a device of mass destruction, and threats to use explosive materials.

Prosecutors say Roseberry drove up from North Carolina in August 2021 and threatened to set off explosives near the Library of Congress. There was an hours-long standoff with police before Roseberry surrendered peacefully. Prosecutors allege, during the standoff, the suspect took to social media about his frustrations with Democratic leaders in D.C., including President Joe Biden.

Friday, Roseberry’s public defender and a Department of Justice prosecutor told a federal judge they’re working toward a plea deal which would avoid a trial.

Roseberry’s public defender also asked the judge for another 45 days to gather mental health records to help in forming a plea deal. Court documents show Roseberry’s mental health is a central issue in this case.

Back in September, the federal court ruled Roseberry is competent to stand trial. At the same hearing, he pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges against him.

The next hearing in this case is set for March 21.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a shopping center in south Charlotte for a Wednesday night fire.
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke was ‘executed’ by Minneapolis police
A property owned by City View Terraces is facing foreclosure. WBTV was there on Thursday as a...
WBTV Investigation finds more foreclosure notices hanging over contractor
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland,...
CDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval