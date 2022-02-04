N.C. man at center of explosives threat near U.S. Capitol may be headed toward plea deal

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray DC) - Floyd Ray Roseberry, the Cleveland County man charged with making bomb threats on Capitol Hill, appeared in federal court Friday.

The federal case against Roseberry may be heading for a resolution.

Roseberry is charged with threatening to use a device of mass destruction and threats to use explosive materials.

On Friday, Roseberry’s public defender and the Department of Justice prosecutor told a federal judge they’re working toward a plea deal which would avoid a trial.

Roseberry’s public defender also asked the judge for another 45 days to gather mental health records to help in forming a plea deal.

Court documents show Roseberry’s mental health is a central issue in this case.

The court deemed Roseberry competent to stand trial. The suspect also pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges against him.

Prosecutors say Roseberry drove up from North Carolina in Aug. 2021 and threatened to set off explosives near the Library of Congress.

There was an hours-long standoff with police before Roseberry surrendered peacefully.

Prosecutors say during the standoff the suspect took to social media about his frustrations with Democratic leaders in Washington D.C., including President Joe Biden.

The next hearing in this case is set for March 21st.

