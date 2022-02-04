NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. man at center of explosives threat near U.S. Capitol may be headed toward plea deal

The federal case against Floyd Ray Roseberry may be heading for a resolution.
A federal affidavit says Roseberry was located inside of a black Chevrolet pick-up truck with...
A federal affidavit says Roseberry was located inside of a black Chevrolet pick-up truck with no license plates that was parked at First Street and Independence Avenue, Northeast, in Washington, D.C., adjacent to the Jefferson Building of the Library of Commerce.(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By WBTV Web Staff and David Ade | Gray DC
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray DC) - Floyd Ray Roseberry, the Cleveland County man charged with making bomb threats on Capitol Hill, appeared in federal court Friday.

The federal case against Roseberry may be heading for a resolution.

Roseberry is charged with threatening to use a device of mass destruction and threats to use explosive materials.

Charges revealed against N.C. man at center of explosives threat near U.S. Capitol, federal affidavit details incident

On Friday, Roseberry’s public defender and the Department of Justice prosecutor told a federal judge they’re working toward a plea deal which would avoid a trial.

Roseberry’s public defender also asked the judge for another 45 days to gather mental health records to help in forming a plea deal.

Court documents show Roseberry’s mental health is a central issue in this case.

The court deemed Roseberry competent to stand trial. The suspect also pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges against him.

Related: N.C. man at center of explosives threat near U.S. Capitol deemed competent to stand trial

Prosecutors say Roseberry drove up from North Carolina in Aug. 2021 and threatened to set off explosives near the Library of Congress.

There was an hours-long standoff with police before Roseberry surrendered peacefully.

Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol

Prosecutors say during the standoff the suspect took to social media about his frustrations with Democratic leaders in Washington D.C., including President Joe Biden.

The next hearing in this case is set for March 21st.

The court deemed Roseberry competent to stand trial. The suspect also pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges against him.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a shopping center in south Charlotte for a Wednesday night fire.
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

North Carolina man accused of Capitol Hill bomb threat may avoid trial
Huntersville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose...
Help needed identifying woman whose remains were found in Huntersville
Featuring John Carter & Brian Mister
02.03.22: NOON / Truist Training Tour
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. coronavirus percent-positivity rate continuing to fall