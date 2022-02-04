NC DHHS Flu
N.C. Food and Nutrition Services participants can now use benefits for online purchases at four more grocery stores

There are now 11 stores participating in the program.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the Food and Nutrition Services program has expanded participation in the FNS Online Purchasing Program from seven retailers to 11.

FNS recipients can access these 11 retailers online to make food purchases with their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

Authorized retailers in North Carolina accepting FNS EBT payments online are:

  • Aldi
  • Amazon
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Carlie C’s
  • Compare Foods Clayton (newly participating)
  • Deep Roots Market (newly participating)
  • Earth Fare (newly participating)
  • Food Lion
  • Piggly Wiggly of Kinston, N.C. (HWY 258 N) (newly participating)
  • Publix
  • Walmart

FNS participants can use their EBT cards to purchase eligible food items from online retailers. Any additional charges that are not food items, such as service and delivery charges, cannot be paid for with EBT benefits. The FNS participant will be required to pay for the additional charges with another form of payment, such as a debit or credit card.

More information about North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services can be found at ncdhhs.gov/FNS, and North Carolina individuals and families can apply for FNS at epass.nc.gov.

