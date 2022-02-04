N.C. Food and Nutrition Services participants can now use benefits for online purchases at four more grocery stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the Food and Nutrition Services program has expanded participation in the FNS Online Purchasing Program from seven retailers to 11.

FNS recipients can access these 11 retailers online to make food purchases with their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

Authorized retailers in North Carolina accepting FNS EBT payments online are:

Aldi

Amazon

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Carlie C’s

Compare Foods Clayton (newly participating)

Deep Roots Market (newly participating)

Earth Fare (newly participating)

Food Lion

Piggly Wiggly of Kinston, N.C. (HWY 258 N) (newly participating)

Publix

Walmart

FNS participants can use their EBT cards to purchase eligible food items from online retailers. Any additional charges that are not food items, such as service and delivery charges, cannot be paid for with EBT benefits. The FNS participant will be required to pay for the additional charges with another form of payment, such as a debit or credit card.

More information about North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services can be found at ncdhhs.gov/FNS, and North Carolina individuals and families can apply for FNS at epass.nc.gov.

