Murder charge dropped in 2020 drive-by that killed woman in intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide charge was dropped against the man once accused of shooting of fatally shooting a 19-year-old in a drive-by.

The shooting happened March 8, 2020. Brianna Stephenson was sitting in her car at the traffic light on Tuckaseegee Road at Freedom Drive when she was shot.

She died in the hospital the next day.

[19-year-old girl shot at traffic light in west Charlotte dies two days later at hospital]

Officers charged Christopher Chisholm almost three months later with murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Court records show a man named Jaquavious Royster was driving the car Stephenson was in. She was in the passenger’s side.

Officers say a dark colored sedan with three Black males pulled up to the passenger side of the car Royster and Stephenson were in. One man leaned out of the back driver’s side window and began to shoot before eventually driving off.

Witnesses described the shooter as a dark-skinned Black man with locs of different lengths.

According to police, Royster ran from the driver’s seat of the car and later came back to speak to the police.

Surveillance videos from area businesses helped officers identify the suspect’s car, but not the suspect.

The car was traced back to Chisholm, whose cousin sold it to him before the shooting.

Cartridge casings left behind at the scene matched casings from another incident where Chisholm’s brother had been charged.

His brother was arrested in connection with that event, but the gun was not recovered. Officers say it still has been used in multiple shootings around the area after an arrest was made.

Chisholm told officers he was at home sleeping with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting, and that a person named Dre was using the car in exchange for $80 and never saw it again. He later told police Dre returned the car and told him not to drive it for a while because the car was “hot.”

Chisholm eventually said Dre drove the car while another person, Kamari Bailey, shot at Stephenson’s car because of an ongoing gang feud with Royster.

He said he hid the car in his garage, but didn’t know where it went afterward. It was found in South Carolina about a month later.

The description witnesses gave police matched both Bailey and Chisholm, and no evidence placed Chisholm at the scene or as the shooter, leading the state to drop the first-degree murder charge.

The charge was dropped Feb. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.