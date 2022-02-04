NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence

She has not attended a meeting in-person since the start of the pandemic.
Longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough is stepping aside from her elected...
Longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough is stepping aside from her elected post for medical reasons.(David T. Foster III | The Charlotte Observer (custom credit) | David T. Foster III | The Charlotte Observer)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough is stepping aside from her elected post for medical reasons. But her colleagues and community members are still concerned about her because they have not seen or heard from her in months.

WBTV has confirmed that Commission Chairman George Dunlap spoke with Scarborough’s children and that they told him she would be taking a leave of absence.

What that means for her seat and any potential replacement will be up for debate during the next county commission meeting.

County commissioners tell WBTV they have not heard from or seen Scarborough for months and she has not attended a meeting in-person since the beginning of the pandemic.

A longtime member of the community, she is the first Black woman to serve on the Charlotte City Council and has held multiple elected positions since the 1980s.

