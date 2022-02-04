NC DHHS Flu
Knowing the signs of teen dating violence and preventing the problem

During Teen Dating Violence Awareness month, WBTV finds out what you can look out for and how to prevent a problem that could be impacting your teen.
Experts say what teens see around them can influence what they think is OK.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Teen dating violence. You may not realize the magnitude of the problem.

The CDC says, nearly one in 11 female and about one in 14 male high school students report physical dating violence in the last year.

Now, during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, WBTV finds out what you can look out for and how to prevent a problem that could be impacting your teen.

“It’s so prevalent many parents are unaware, many of our teens suffer in silence,” Sherill Carrington with the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage said.

Teen dating violence affects millions of young people in the United States. Many think of physical abuse, but it encompasses many other forms of violence.

“Cyberbullying is one. Many times you’re able to communicate negative thoughts to individuals and you don’t have to face them personally,” Courage said.

The CDC says, behaviors can include physical or sexual violence, psychological aggression, and stalking.

Experts say, what teens see around them can influence what they think is okay.

“It could include at home, it could include what they’re able to watch on tv as young people, it could be what they see within their everyday lives,” Courage said.

Watch teens in action and be aware of who they’re engaging with. Have a conversation going.

“If we can talk to them about what the warning signs are and what healthy relationships look like, we can begin to diminish the number of occurrences happening within our community as well as society today,” Courage said.

There are a number of resources if you or someone you know is having a difficult time.

