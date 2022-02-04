Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team unveils new car for 2022

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - If any Formula One race team is happy to put 2021 in the rearview mirror, it has to be the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team. The team ended the season with no driver’s points and in last place in the Constructors standings.

In an interview with WBTV following the US Grand Prix, Haas Communications Director Stuart Morrison characterized the 2021 season, predicting a turnaround year in 2022.

“All the effort is put into next year’s car,” Morrison said. “We’re on a glide path into next year. Our rookie drivers are getting their learning done this year to be more competitive next year.”

On Friday, the world got its first look at the highly anticipated VF-22, the car that the team hopes will change its fortunes.

Revealed across the team’s social media channels, the series of digital renders released on Friday showcase the car that Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will compete with across the record-breaking 23-race 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The VF-22 is the first entry to emerge from the American-owned team’s all-new design-office in Maranello, Italy – led by Technical Director Simone Resta. Bringing together a new personnel group and weaving it into the existing fabric of the team, now entering its seventh season in Formula 1, was just one of many challenges tackled through 2021 culminating in the design of the VF-22 – a car which has its genesis in a completely new set of regulations.

On the launch of the VF-22 Gene Haas, Founder of Haas Automation and Chairman of Uralkali Haas F1 Team commented; “It’s that time of year where you’re naturally optimistic that the hard work and effort of everyone will translate to a competitive entry on track. We made the decision back in 2020 to really channel time and resources into the VF-22, foregoing anything track-related for 2021 – which wasn’t easy to watch. Hopefully that decision bears fruit and we return to challenging for points and taking something from the weekends.”

“It’s exciting to be at the point where we know the VF-22 will be on-track shortly,” said Guenther Steiner, Team Principal – Uralkali Haas F1 Team. “We all know what the team is capable of, we’ve proved that in the past, and with this new car – born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I’m confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends. It’s been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialing in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I’m confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22.”

“This is probably the most complex project the Uralkali Haas F1 Team has dealt with to-date for many reasons,” reflected Simone Resta, Technical Director – Uralkali Haas F1 Team. “It’s a completely new set of regulations and this season we’ve brought in a new team to manage the creation of the VF-22. Not everyone is new but a good chunk of people have joined with a revised structure now in place. I consider this as a great success in the process. We’re still early in the project and going through a transitional season of working together on a car for a full year, but if we look back where we started, this team is already a success.”

All 10 Formula 1 teams will gather to shakedown their new entries at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya February 23-25. Pre-season testing then moves to the Bahrain International Circuit from March 10-12. The 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship launches with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix March 20.

Haas F1 Team contributed to this story

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.