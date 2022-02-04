Jason Myers: First Alert for rainy, windy, mild Friday, yet drier weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers will continue to develop overnight and into the day on Friday, with heavy rain and gusty winds at times. A few storms are possible, yet organized severe weather is not anticipated. Dry and chilly weather develops for the weekend, with another chance for rain on Monday.

First Alert Friday : Rainy, windy, and mild.

Dry and chilly for Saturday and Sunday.

Tracking another system for Monday, with more rain chances.

Tonight will be mild, rainy, and windy, with rain showers developing, along with a few storms. Wind gusts of 35+ mph are possible overnight and into Friday as a cold front approaches and moves across the Carolinas. Overnight will remain mild, with temperatures staying around 60 degrees.

Despite the rainy and windy conditions, temperatures will remain mild into Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s for the piedmont, and upper 40s in the mountains. Cooler and drier air moves back into the Carolinas Friday evening into Friday night.

Mostly sunny skies return for Saturday, with high temperatures around 50 degrees for the piedmont, with mid-30s in the mountains.

Sunday looks to remain dry, with chilly afternoon high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s for the piedmont, and lower 40s in the mountains.

A coastal low pressure system will move up the Southeast U.S. coast on Monday, bringing rain chances to the piedmont, and the chance for a wintry mix in the mountains. Temperatures will remain chilly for Monday, with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate back into the 50s for Tuesday and the remainder of the work week, with dry weather expected overall.

Have your rain gear for Friday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

