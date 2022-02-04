NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Help needed identifying woman whose remains were found in Huntersville

Anyone with information should call Lieutenant Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400.
Huntersville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose...
Huntersville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose remains were found Jan. 26.(Huntersville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose remains were found Jan. 26.

Related: Human remains found during missing person investigation in Huntersville, person of interest in custody

Police believe she went missing in July and was picked up around 2:45 a.m. August 4 in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85 by two people.

Her remains were found off Comanche Road and the next day, police charged Christopher John Nailor with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death.

Related: Man charged with murder after human remains found in Huntersville

Now, they believe a second person was involved. The second suspect is already in custody in another state on unrelated charges.

The woman is described as a white female standing about 5′7.” Security camera footage shows the person they believe to be the woman dressed in a T-shirt, shorts, dark shoes with white soles and wearing a silicone ring on her left hand.

Anyone who knows someone who went missing from the surrounding area around July 2021, or who can identify the woman, should call Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Criminal Investigations Division at 704-464-5400.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a shopping center in south Charlotte for a Wednesday night fire.
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

Featuring John Carter & Brian Mister
02.03.22: NOON / Truist Training Tour
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. coronavirus percent-positivity rate continuing to fall
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
More than 4,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the Food and...
N.C. Food and Nutrition Services participants can now use benefits for online purchases at four more grocery stores