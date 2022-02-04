Help needed identifying woman whose remains were found in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose remains were found Jan. 26.

Related: Human remains found during missing person investigation in Huntersville, person of interest in custody

Police believe she went missing in July and was picked up around 2:45 a.m. August 4 in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85 by two people.

Her remains were found off Comanche Road and the next day, police charged Christopher John Nailor with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death.

Related: Man charged with murder after human remains found in Huntersville

Now, they believe a second person was involved. The second suspect is already in custody in another state on unrelated charges.

The woman is described as a white female standing about 5′7.” Security camera footage shows the person they believe to be the woman dressed in a T-shirt, shorts, dark shoes with white soles and wearing a silicone ring on her left hand.

Anyone who knows someone who went missing from the surrounding area around July 2021, or who can identify the woman, should call Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Criminal Investigations Division at 704-464-5400.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.