GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Minneapolis Police Department released a body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed man.

It happened while officers were serving a no-knock warrant related to a homicide investigation.

The family’s attorney says the murder suspect, Amir Locke, had no criminal history and was not the target of the warrant.

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS STORY IS GRAPHIC MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. VIDEO ALSO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

Graphic video shoes man being shot by Minneapolis Police during no-knock warrant.

This video shows officers quietly entering a Minneapolis apartment Wednesday morning.

Officers identify themselves, approach a man wrapped in a blanket and demanded to see his hands.

The slow motion version of the video shows the barrel of a gun is visible beneath the blanket.

An attorney for Locke’s family says he possessed the firearm legally.

Three gunshots are then heard.

Police say the man pulling the trigger is officer Mark Hanneman.

Locke later died at a local hospital.

His family’s attorney also says he was related to several members of law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

