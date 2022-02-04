Getting to the root: Workshop addresses gun violence in Charlotte, coming up with solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To address the gun violence across the Queen City and come up with solutions, Heal Charlotte is hosting a 12-week workshop.

Thursday was the first night.

“This is gun violence prevention from a holistic perspective. That means we think about everything that is missing and all of the things that cause gun violence,” Heal Charlotte founder Greg Jackson said.

For others in attendance, like Ira Lawrence, his mission to address the violence head-on is personal. His organization, Bunk 57, is a ministry created following his time incarcerated. Bunk 57 was the bunk he was in.

”I actually witnessed a lot of young guys like 18 years old because they’re considered adults coming in doing life sentences. You know, when I look at life sentences, that doesn’t mean that you’re giving me life, what that means is you’re taking that life away,” Lawrence said.

The goal for everyone is getting straight to cause of the violence.

“By understanding the cause, you can then attack the cause and bring about a cure. At the end of the day, a cure for everyone is simply having strong families and strong communities. That deters a lot of things including violence,” Maarifa Ukweli said.

Part of the workshop will be to analyze the psychological effects of poverty, creating programs, and examining the relationship between the school system and neighborhood violence.

For the youth, learning self-identity is key, says Jackson.

“After that, there is action steps in mentoring, discipleship, things that happen where we engage ourselves, truly emerge ourselves in these children’s lives,” Jackson said.

The workshop sessions are scheduled for Thursdays.

