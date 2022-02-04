Fort Bragg unit helps CMPD deactivate live anti-aircraft round found in house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With help from an Army unit, CMPD was able to deactivate a live anti-aircraft round that was found inside a home Thursday.

The live round was found in a house under renovation in Clover, South Carolina.

Check this out! A live anti-aircraft round was found in a house under renovation in Clover, SC. CMPD was alerted about the projectile after a 911 call. @CMPD teamed up with @CharlotteFD & an Army explosives unit from Fort Bragg to confiscate & deactivate it. Great work team! pic.twitter.com/eIl8ODDAxl — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 3, 2022

Charlotte police were alerted about the projectile after a 911 call.

CMPD then teamed up with Charlotte Fire Department and an Army explosives unit from Fort Bragg to confiscate and deactivate it.

