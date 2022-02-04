NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fort Bragg unit helps CMPD deactivate live anti-aircraft round found in house

The live round was found in a house under renovation in Clover, South Carolina.
The live round was found in a house under renovation in Clover, South Carolina.
The live round was found in a house under renovation in Clover, South Carolina.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With help from an Army unit, CMPD was able to deactivate a live anti-aircraft round that was found inside a home Thursday.

The live round was found in a house under renovation in Clover, South Carolina.

Charlotte police were alerted about the projectile after a 911 call.

CMPD then teamed up with Charlotte Fire Department and an Army explosives unit from Fort Bragg to confiscate and deactivate it.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a shopping center in south Charlotte for a Wednesday night fire.
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

Despite the rainy and windy conditions, temperatures will remain mild into Friday afternoon,...
Jason Myers: First Alert for rainy, windy, mild Friday, yet drier weekend ahead
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
“Heroic gift”: NYPD officer who was shot and killed saved five people’s lives with organ donations
Harris Teeter announced it will be serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as...
Harris Teeter provides access to free non-surgical N95 masks to help combat COVID-19
A family representative spoke to WBTV about honoring the life and legacy of former Miss USA...
‘We are working hard to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else’: Family spokesperson talks about honoring legacy of Cheslie Kryst