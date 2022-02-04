Fort Bragg unit helps CMPD deactivate live anti-aircraft round found in house
The live round was found in a house under renovation in Clover, South Carolina.
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With help from an Army unit, CMPD was able to deactivate a live anti-aircraft round that was found inside a home Thursday.
Charlotte police were alerted about the projectile after a 911 call.
CMPD then teamed up with Charlotte Fire Department and an Army explosives unit from Fort Bragg to confiscate and deactivate it.
