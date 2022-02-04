Elissia Wilson: Scattered showers today, more rain possible Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a cold front slowly pushes east, temperatures will stay warm, and we’ll have to deal with a few more scattered showers as we round out this Friday.

We’ll finish up this Friday afternoon with some isolated to widely scattered showers across the area. Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 30s and 20s later tonight. Sunshine will return for Saturday, but it will be cold and breezy with highs in the 40s in the piedmont, and 30s in the mountains.

More pleasant weather can be expected for Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the 30s and 40s.

From Sunday night into Monday, we’ll turn our attention toward an area of low pressure off the coast of north Florida. This system will bring the chance for some scattered showers mainly in the afternoon on Monday otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Drier conditions will return for Tuesday and Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies and highs back into the 50s.

Thursday also stays sunny and dry with highs near 60 degrees. Next Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-50s.

-Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

