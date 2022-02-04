CMPD offers $6,000 for information about 2021 murder of Michael Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s police department is offering $6,000 for information about the unsolved murder of Michael Camp.

Around 11:18 p.m. on July 21, 2021, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Pressley Road. When they arrived, officers found Camp with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medic took Camp to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Camp was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Crime Stoppers has received a private donation, as a reward, of $6,000 for any information leading to an arrest in this case.

Mary Jones is committed to getting justice for her adoptive son Michael Camp. Jones spoke to WBTV in an interview in 2021.

She said Camp worked two jobs and didn’t spend a lot of time hanging out with people he didn’t know.

“Michael was spoiled, but he was a good kid,” said Jones regarding Camp’s upbringing. “He worked all the time and went to school.”

Jones said she had seen her son just days prior to the deadly shooting. She said she was shocked to learn he was killed in the shooting. She is left to wonder about how her son’s final moments played out.

“What was he going through? What was going through his mind? Was he wanting his mommy or what? That’s the part that haunts me. What was my baby thinking?” questioned Jones.

Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said Camp was meeting someone in the Pressley Road area shortly before the shooting. Johnson said Camp was the one who called 911 after gunshots were fired.

“I hear he got a phone call and left home so, you know, I’m just at odds. I’m just baffled. I don’t know who would have done this,” said Jones.

Johnson said it is unclear exactly what transpired before the shooting, but police believe Camp was being robbed.

“We believe this situation was a robbery and we don’t have all the details in the case of why he was being robbed, but the suspect ended up shooting and killing this victim and we want to know why,” said Johnson.

Jones is questioning why someone would have targeted her son.

“I’m really wondering what does he have that was so important that you would take his life?” asked Jones.

Jones is hoping someone will come forward with information that can lead to police making an arrest.

“Put yourself in my shoes. If it was your child, you would want me to talk. If it was your brother, sister, cousin whatever, you would want answers. I want answers,” said Jones. “I will walk fire and brimstone until I find out who did it. I will.”

