Charlotte drops home decision to WKU, 78-59

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A slow start did the Charlotte men’s basketball team in, in a, 78-59, loss to Western Kentucky on Thursday night inside Halton Arena.

The win ended WKU’s (11-11, 3-6 C-USA) five-game losing skid and marked Charlotte’s (11-9, 4-4 C-USA) first home loss since Nov. 30.

Jahmir Young led the Niners in scoring again, dropping in 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting and a perfect, 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Mir also pulled in three rebounds and dished out a trio of assists.

Senior Austin Butler added in 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while pulling down six rebounds.

Junior Robert Braswell was the third Niner in double-figures, scoring 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, while knocking down a pair of 3-point attempts.

Western Kentucky threw the nights opening punch, jumping out to a, 16-4, lead in the night’s opening six minutes.

The Hilltoppers thwarted each of CLT’s comeback efforts in the opening half as nine Charlotte turnovers led to a, 43-19, halftime deficit.

Out of the break Charlotte punched back, cutting the WKU lead to 12 with just over 10 minutes to play, using a 14-3 run across a four-minute span.

The Hiltopper advantage however was too much to overcome as WKU stretched its lead to as many as 26, before walking away with a 19-point win.

UP NEXT

Charlotte remains at home on Saturday for an Alumni Day date with Marshall. Tipoff from Halton Arena is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Stadium.

