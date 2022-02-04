NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte drops home decision to WKU, 78-59

Charlotte 49ers guard Jahmir Young scores 17, but the Niners would fall to Western Kentucky 78-59
Charlotte 49ers guard Jahmir Young scores 17, but the Niners would fall to Western Kentucky 78-59(Charlotte 49ers Athletic | WBTV)
By Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A slow start did the Charlotte men’s basketball team in, in a, 78-59, loss to Western Kentucky on Thursday night inside Halton Arena.

The win ended WKU’s (11-11, 3-6 C-USA) five-game losing skid and marked Charlotte’s (11-9, 4-4 C-USA) first home loss since Nov. 30.

Jahmir Young led the Niners in scoring again, dropping in 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting and a perfect, 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Mir also pulled in three rebounds and dished out a trio of assists.

Senior Austin Butler added in 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while pulling down six rebounds.

Junior Robert Braswell was the third Niner in double-figures, scoring 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, while knocking down a pair of 3-point attempts.

Western Kentucky threw the nights opening punch, jumping out to a, 16-4, lead in the night’s opening six minutes.

The Hilltoppers thwarted each of CLT’s comeback efforts in the opening half as nine Charlotte turnovers led to a, 43-19, halftime deficit.

Out of the break Charlotte punched back, cutting the WKU lead to 12 with just over 10 minutes to play, using a 14-3 run across a four-minute span.

The Hiltopper advantage however was too much to overcome as WKU stretched its lead to as many as 26, before walking away with a 19-point win.

UP NEXT

Charlotte remains at home on Saturday for an Alumni Day date with Marshall. Tipoff from Halton Arena is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a shopping center in south Charlotte for a Wednesday night fire.
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets Logo
Celtics beat Hornets, overcome Ball’s career-best 38 points
Greg Olsen
“Really complicated issue”: Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen gives thoughts on Brian Flores NFL lawsuit
Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen gives thoughts on Brian Flores NFL lawsuit
“Really complicated issue”: Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen gives thoughts on Brian Flores NFL lawsuit
National platform adds To MiLB’s inclusion efforts through America’s Pastime
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take part in “The Nine,” a new initiative to celebrate, engage and welcome Black fans