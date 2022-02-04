‘Can literally save lives:’ CMS students encourage peers to use “Say Something” anonymous reporting system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a simple phrase with great responsibility: “if you see something, say something.”

It’s also a tool being used in schools nationwide allowing students to report crimes, bullying, harassment and other troubling behaviors.

The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System (SS-ARS) is part of the Sandy Hook Promise and encourages students to submit anonymous tips if they see bullying, weapons, fights, harmful behaviors, threats, and more.

“If you see something, saying something and speaking up seriously has such an impact on the overall school community and environment of the school,” said East Mecklenburg High School student Benjamin Goguen.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced the SS-ARS would be used as part of a larger effort to curb violence in schools.

CMS also ordered clear backpacks for all high school students and doubled its random safety screenings.

Benjamin Goguen and his peers at East Mecklenburg High School just completed training on the anonymous reporting app “Say Something.”

“It focused more on how to identify someone that may be a threat or someone who may be at risk to themselves or to others,” Goguen said. At the same time, he also says some students may be hesitant to report a one-on-one concern out of fear of being identified.

Multiple CMS students tell WBTV they had a live 90-minute training session this week where they learned how to identify threatening behaviors and warning signs.

Myers Park High School student Catherine Tiddy says the app could be helpful but says it is not a permanent solution.

“With comprehensive trainings regarding what and when to report, this system could allow students to report what staff and administrators might not see; however, if this program is seen as a final solution to gun presence in CMS rather than a needed step toward greater systemic change, the district will find itself in a similar situation to where it is now,” Tiddy said. “The district must continue to prioritize gun safety and, as students, it is our right and responsibility to hold the superintendent and members of the Board of Education accountable.”

Students can report incidents on their chrome books, cell phones, or by calling the say something tip hotline.

The Principal at Northridge Middle Schools believes the anonymity factor will encourage more students of all ages to report anything that could threaten the safety of students or staff on campus.

“What we see with adolescents is they are hesitant to report things because they don’t want others to know that they told so I think that’s the big thing about the “Say Something” app,” said Northridge Middle School Principal Orlando Robinson. “They’re able to keep what they say anonymous, no one knows, BUT the people who need to know, know, and that just helps keep our schools safe.”

In a matter of minutes, students can anonymously report fights, weapons, bullying, and more to a crisis team which then vets the tips and alerts their school. A spokesperson with the district says each school has a designated crisis team to manage tips as they come in.

“Us students feel a lot more comfortable that way their name doesn’t get put out there as a snitch or anything but it just helps them keep their personal identity to themselves and with administrators only,” said Northridge Middle School student Jarvis Hill.

When it comes to the term “snitching” - CMS is reminding students reporting helpful information isn’t snitching - it’s their responsibility.

“Each school is creating what’s called a “promise club” and those scholars or students are responsible with helping to remove that stigma of the word snitch. Basically what we want to do is teach our students that it’s very important to keep our schools safe,” Robinson said.

Students say there’s no tip too small, and speaking up makes all the difference.

“If someone has a gun on campus or you know of someone who is planning to come to school with a weapon - speaking up about that and that person getting help of law enforcement getting involved before it happens that can literally save lives,” Goguen said.

A spokesperson from the district said nearly all students in sixth through twelfth grade completed training this week. Anyone who is absent will need to make up their live training next week.

Right now, you can fill out a tip form. You can also download the app or call the 24/7 anonymous tip line at 1-844-5SayNow.

