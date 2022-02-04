“An exciting position to be in:” 2022 CMS student advisor shares his thoughts on the achievement gap, student involvement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Juan Torres Muñoz is a junior at East Mecklenburg High School and he’s eager to jumpstart his term as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) student advisor to the Board of Education.

“It’s just an exciting position to be in,” he said.

Each year, one student is selected as the student advisor to the board.

Related: N.C. graded more than 40 CMS schools as ‘D’ or ‘F’, Mecklenburg commissioners want solutions

The position was created in 2016 and one high school student is elected to represent the student body on the board to share concerns and ideas from other students.

He is Colombian and Chilean and immigrated with his family to the United States in 2018. While he’s just one person, he knows having a student voice in Board decisions is critical.

“We’re 140,000 students, 44,000 high school students and we all just need our voices to be heard, and by someone that’s just like us,” he said.

“Earlier you said you wanted to see change within CMS. What are some things you noticed that you feel need to be changed,” WBTV’S reporter Courtney Cole asked.

“Violence and sexual assault reports, other problems like that. I think that it is important we have a change. It’s obviously not going to be an easy job,” he said.

After more than 20 guns were found on multiple CMS campuses this school year, a safety workgroup was created to find solutions.

Related: Violence, staff departures and low-performing schools on the minds of CMS teachers in 2021

Clear backpacks were purchased for students and an anonymous reporting system for students was implemented.

Muñoz is not a voting member of the board of education but can use his voice to influence board decisions.

Meet this year's student advisor and the goals he has to help all students.

This is why he wants to create a system for students and staff to also submit their ideas for input too.

“One of my ideas was making referendums so that before the board makes a decision, students and teachers have the opportunity to vote and choose what is going to be done and the board has to follow it,” he said. “As I’ve said they’re nine people and they have the power, but they should also remember we are the ones who have to follow the policies and go to school every day.”

When it comes to the daily decisions affecting students - he’s urging his peers of all grade levels to be present and let their voices be heard. After all, each decision affects them.

“It’s a sacrifice that if you want to see a change you have to do it to make it and represent your voice and like most of the time, you’re not the only one thinking about something, there’s someone else thinking the same thing and you have to raise your voice for them and for yourself,” he said.

CMS previously identified 42 low-performing schools and acknowledged the disparity in academic performance between students of Black and Brown students and white students.

Related: She taught in Charlotte for 30+ years. Now she says teachers should be re-educated on achievement gaps

“I do see the gap between people of color, students of color and non-students of color in the way they work in school,” he said.

Muñoz says part of closing the achievement gap happens in the classrooms but is encouraging parents and community groups to supplement extra instruction.

“It starts obviously from home, how much attention their family pays to them and how they raise them,” he said.

CMS is using more than $50 million of American Rescue Plan funding to provide extra teaching and support to the district’s low-performing schools.

The district is also planning to add 34 bilingual advocates to support students whose first language isn’t English.

“We should make sure that all schools receive the same funding so that no student receives more or less than the other one. We all should practice equity,” he said.

Outside of CMS - Torres Muñoz is encouraging students and families to participate in extracurricular programs including ones at the YMCA and Red Ventures.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.