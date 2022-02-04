NC DHHS Flu
Al Conklin: Wet end to the week, but a sunny weekend on the way

Rain will be heaviest and most widespread during the morning hours before tapering down to scattered showers for the drive home this afternoon.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • First Alert: Widespread rain slowly tapers down
  • Sunshine back, chilly weekend temperatures, too
  • First Alert: Monitoring Monday rain chance

A gusty breeze and mild temperatures in the 60s will hold until later this afternoon when readings begin to fall behind the rainy cold front to our west.

Hourly planner
Hourly planner(First Alert Weather)

Clouds and a parting shower or two will give way to clearing skies and colder temperatures in the 20s and 30s overnight.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Saturday along with a chilly breeze and highs only in the upper 40s. Low temperatures Saturday will dip back into the teens and lower 20s before we rebound to near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon.

Weekend weather
Weekend weather(First Alert Weather)

A new First Alert has been issued for Monday because most long-range models depict another round of rain returning for at least the eastern half of the WBTV viewing area on Monday.  A rainy start to the workweek is not a certainty, but we are monitoring and just want to provide a “heads up,” just in case. 

Monday looks chilly as well with highs in the upper 40s.

More seasonal mid to upper 50s will return for the middle part of next week with dry conditions returning.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

