Two shot near Salisbury apartment complex

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating an incident that left two men injured by gunshots. It happened just after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday in a wooded area off Admiral Drive.

The location is near the Lakewood and Westridge Village apartments off Statesville Boulevard.

When police arrived they found one gunshot victim still in the wooded area. A second victim was taken in a personal vehicle to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. One victim was shot in the leg, the other in the stomach.

Police said the shootings were related and were not random acts of violence. The investigation into the case is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.