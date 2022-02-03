NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby

According to the highway patrol, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and their crime scene responded to rule out any foul play.
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has died after allegedly jumping from a moving vehicle in Shelby earlier this week, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to N.C. 180 near Taylor Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.

When troopers arrived, they said they found 22-year-old Hailey Jackson, of Shelby, dead on the shoulder of the roadway.

An investigation determined that Jackson was the passenger in her boyfriend’s Hyundai Elantra along with two small children, according to the NCSHP.

Troopers said a heated argument was taking place inside the moving vehicle and Jackson allegedly jumped.

According to the highway patrol, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and their crime scene responded to rule out any foul play and conduct a recorded interview with the boyfriend.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(generic_money)
Charlotte pub owner arrested in state embezzlement case
Rolesha Spears
Rock Hill woman charged with DUI in wrong-way I-77 crash that killed 4, SC troopers say
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Major Concord intersection closed due to flooding from water main break
Major Concord intersection expected to be closed for several days due to water main break

Latest News

A driver waits to turn right onto Concord Parkway from Pitts School Road in Concord.
Road repair at busy Concord intersection to take several days
Water main break in Concord could impact morning commute
Water main break in Concord could impact morning commute
Police responded after a train struck a car in Salisbury Wednesday morning.
Train strikes car on E. 11th St. in Salisbury, crossing blocked
Train strikes car on E. 11th St. in Salisbury, crossing blocked
Train strikes car on E. 11th St. in Salisbury, crossing blocked