Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has died after allegedly jumping from a moving vehicle in Shelby earlier this week, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to N.C. 180 near Taylor Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.

When troopers arrived, they said they found 22-year-old Hailey Jackson, of Shelby, dead on the shoulder of the roadway.

An investigation determined that Jackson was the passenger in her boyfriend’s Hyundai Elantra along with two small children, according to the NCSHP.

Troopers said a heated argument was taking place inside the moving vehicle and Jackson allegedly jumped.

According to the highway patrol, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and their crime scene responded to rule out any foul play and conduct a recorded interview with the boyfriend.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

