Tepper foundations invest $10 million in new Charlotte library

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation received a substantial financial gift to go toward building a new state-of-the-art library.

According to the group, The Tepper Foundation and the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation have invested $10 million to the project.

The Teppers are the owners of the Carolina Panthers and the Charlotte Football Club.

“We are excited about being involved in the Library project, which is an investment in opportunity and access for all,” David Tepper said in a statement.

The new uptown library will replace the building that’s been standing on North Tryon Street for over 100 years.

The new five-story building will feature new architectural concepts, giving the outside a much more sleek look. It will also be “technologically forward,” library staff previously said.

Opening in 2025, the new facilities will also have access to the McGlohon and Duke Energy theaters, a café, sunroom, and even a wine bar.

With the investment from the two Tepper foundations, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation will have raised $115 million to go toward The CommonSpark campaign, a public-private partnership to infuse $143 million into “improving lives and building a stronger community through the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system,” a news release stated.

