Road repair at busy Concord intersection to take several days

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A major water main break is having an impact on drivers at one of the busiest intersections in Concord. A contract crew broke a waterline on Wednesday at Pitts School Road and Highway 29/Concord Parkway, and city officials say it’s going to take several days before it can be fixed.

“We want to do it fast, but we want to do it right,” said Jeff Corley, Water Resources Director for the City of Concord.

An 8-inch water line was destroyed, according to city officials. Once crews were able to contain the loss of water, they had to determine how much damage was done to the roadway on Pitts School Road right at Concord Parkway…turns out it is significant damage.

“This one is pretty large. These breaks depend on where you are, how big the lines are, where the pressure is. We had an 8-inch water line that was completely destroyed. We did lose a lot of water, luckily crews did work hard to contain that as quickly as they could,” Corley said. “This weather is slowing down a little bit. We do know and we expect that there is subsurface damage underneath the asphalt, so once the weather clears we’ll remove the asphalt to see what the extent of the damage to the road is.”

Corley says the while the water leak has been contained, it’s the road work that will take some time. NCDOT is detouring traffic from Pitts School Rd to Roberta Rd and George Liles Pkwy, back to US 29.

