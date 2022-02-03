NC DHHS Flu
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire

6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at a south Charlotte shopping center has left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

Calls for a fire at a commercial building on 6300 Carmel Road came in around 8:50 p.m.

The fire took more than 50 firefighters to control in 40 minutes. One victim was rescued and transported to the hospital. A firefighter was separated from his crew while rescuing the victim but was located and is safe.

The fire is under control and being investigated.

