Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at a south Charlotte shopping center has left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Charlotte Fire Department says.
Calls for a fire at a commercial building on 6300 Carmel Road came in around 8:50 p.m.
The fire took more than 50 firefighters to control in 40 minutes. One victim was rescued and transported to the hospital. A firefighter was separated from his crew while rescuing the victim but was located and is safe.
The fire is under control and being investigated.
