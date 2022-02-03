Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at a south Charlotte shopping center has left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

Calls for a fire at a commercial building on 6300 Carmel Road came in around 8:50 p.m.

Update: 2 Alarm Fire; 6300 Block of Carmel Rd; 50 plus FF’s control fire in 40 minutes; 1 victim rescued and transported to area hospital with life threatening injuries; fire is currently under control pic.twitter.com/0WBB1rbeo2 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 3, 2022

The fire took more than 50 firefighters to control in 40 minutes. One victim was rescued and transported to the hospital. A firefighter was separated from his crew while rescuing the victim but was located and is safe.

The fire is under control and being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.